OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, May 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams 4th of July parade applications now available

Parade attendees line Route 66 July 4. The parade had more than 50 entries this year.
Photo by Loretta McKenney.

Parade attendees line Route 66 July 4. The parade had more than 50 entries this year.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 10, 2022 10:57 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Applications are now available for those wishing to participate in the 2022 Fourth of July parade in Williams.

The parade is hosted by the city of Williams and takes place July 4 at 6 p.m. on Historic Route 66 in Williams. The theme is “American Summer Nights.”

“Show us you are proud to be an American from our small town,” the city stated. “We want to see all your creative ideas, big or small in the parade this year. American Summer Nights will be fun for all.”

Applications are available in person at City Hall or on the city of Williams website and via email.

The annual firework presentation is dependent on fire restrictions.

Deadline to enter the parade is June 17.

More information is available from Joanna Dahm at the Williams City Hall at (928) 295-5466 or by email at jdahm@williamsaz.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State