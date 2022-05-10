Williams 4th of July parade applications now available

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Applications are now available for those wishing to participate in the 2022 Fourth of July parade in Williams.

The parade is hosted by the city of Williams and takes place July 4 at 6 p.m. on Historic Route 66 in Williams. The theme is “American Summer Nights.”

“Show us you are proud to be an American from our small town,” the city stated. “We want to see all your creative ideas, big or small in the parade this year. American Summer Nights will be fun for all.”

Applications are available in person at City Hall or on the city of Williams website and via email.

The annual firework presentation is dependent on fire restrictions.



Deadline to enter the parade is June 17.

More information is available from Joanna Dahm at the Williams City Hall at (928) 295-5466 or by email at jdahm@williamsaz.gov.