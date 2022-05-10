WHS senior spotlight: Oryn Orozco

Oryn is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.

He has lived in the same house his entire life.

In high school, Oryn has been involved in baseball, basketball and National Honor Society.

He has also participated in welding, construction and auto shop at the high school.

Oryn’s favorite classes include math with Mrs. Montgomery and P.E. with Mr. Echeverria. He also enjoyed construction.

He said Echeverria has been encouraging at the school.

“He’s always some one you can go to if you need any help,” Oryn said. “He will always help you.”

Oryn said some of hisbest memories in high school were bus rides with the sports teams, practices and homecoming week.

In his down time, Oryn enjoys driving around and hanging out with friends.

Outside of school, Oryn has worked at the Canyonlands Grill and Bearizona as a cashier.

After graduation, Oryn plans to attend Coconino Community College although he is unsure of what he plans to study.