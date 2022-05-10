WHS senior spotlight: Maria Ortiz

Maria is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten, and has lived in Williams for 18 years.

In high school, Maria was on the golf and cheer teams and managed the boys basketball team. She has also been in FCCLA and National Honor Society.

Maria’s favorite class in high school was English.

“I just really like how Ms. Schober teaches the class, its very hands on,” she said.

Maria also enjoyed her cooking classes with Mrs. Moreno.

Her favorite subjects are English and law.

She said all of her teachers helped her get through her classes and stay on track.

“However, Mrs. Moreno, Mrs. Karlsberger and Mrs. Schober really pushed me,” she said.

Maria said some of best memories in high school were the long bus rides for basketball and cheer. She also enjoyed learning to stunt with the cheer team.

In her down time, Maria enjoys hanging out with her friends and family.



Outside of school, Maria works at Anna’s Grand Canyon Cafe. She plans to work at the Aquatic Center this summer..

After graduation, Maria plans to attend the University of Arizona on a full-ride scholarship and study law and sociology. She then wants to transfer to New York University to finish her law degree.

She would like to be a corporate attorney.