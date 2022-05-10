OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, May 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: Maria Ortiz

Maria Ortiz is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Maria Ortiz is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 10, 2022 11:55 a.m.

Maria is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten, and has lived in Williams for 18 years.

In high school, Maria was on the golf and cheer teams and managed the boys basketball team. She has also been in FCCLA and National Honor Society.

Maria’s favorite class in high school was English.

“I just really like how Ms. Schober teaches the class, its very hands on,” she said.

Maria also enjoyed her cooking classes with Mrs. Moreno.

Her favorite subjects are English and law.

She said all of her teachers helped her get through her classes and stay on track.

“However, Mrs. Moreno, Mrs. Karlsberger and Mrs. Schober really pushed me,” she said.

Maria said some of best memories in high school were the long bus rides for basketball and cheer. She also enjoyed learning to stunt with the cheer team.

In her down time, Maria enjoys hanging out with her friends and family.

Outside of school, Maria works at Anna’s Grand Canyon Cafe. She plans to work at the Aquatic Center this summer..

After graduation, Maria plans to attend the University of Arizona on a full-ride scholarship and study law and sociology. She then wants to transfer to New York University to finish her law degree.

She would like to be a corporate attorney.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State