OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, May 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: A.J. Godinez

A.J. Godinez is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

A.J. Godinez is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 10, 2022 11:58 a.m.

A.J. is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since second grade. He moved here from Flagstaff.

In high school, A.J. has been active on the golf team and participated in the FCCLA program where he was the secretary.

A.J.’s favorite classes were math and science, especially anatomy.

“It was fun, we got to learn about dissections and the human body,” he said.

He said all of his teachers have been important to him at the high school, but Mrs. Alexander, Ms. Kaur, Mrs. Gutshall and Mrs. Schober have given him a lot of help.

“Ms. Kaur with her kind words, Mrs. Gutshall with her advice and Mrs. Schober has been with us since middle school,” he said.

A.J. said he will miss the moments he’s had in the classroom.

“I think about that every day as days are going by,” he said.

He also will miss hanging out in town with his friends.

In his down time, A.J. enjoys hanging out with his friends and playing golf.

Outside of school, A.J. has worked at Elephant Rocks Golf Course. He has also worked at Taco Bell and Anna’s Grand Canyon Cafe.

After graduation, A.J. plans to to study nursing or dental hygiene. He is looking at Dixie State and Montana State, although he may complete his first two years at Coconino Community College.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State