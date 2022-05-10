WHS senior spotlight: A.J. Godinez

A.J. is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since second grade. He moved here from Flagstaff.

In high school, A.J. has been active on the golf team and participated in the FCCLA program where he was the secretary.

A.J.’s favorite classes were math and science, especially anatomy.

“It was fun, we got to learn about dissections and the human body,” he said.

He said all of his teachers have been important to him at the high school, but Mrs. Alexander, Ms. Kaur, Mrs. Gutshall and Mrs. Schober have given him a lot of help.

“Ms. Kaur with her kind words, Mrs. Gutshall with her advice and Mrs. Schober has been with us since middle school,” he said.

A.J. said he will miss the moments he’s had in the classroom.

“I think about that every day as days are going by,” he said.

He also will miss hanging out in town with his friends.

In his down time, A.J. enjoys hanging out with his friends and playing golf.

Outside of school, A.J. has worked at Elephant Rocks Golf Course. He has also worked at Taco Bell and Anna’s Grand Canyon Cafe.

After graduation, A.J. plans to to study nursing or dental hygiene. He is looking at Dixie State and Montana State, although he may complete his first two years at Coconino Community College.