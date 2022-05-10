WHS senior spotlight: A.J. Godinez
A.J. is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since second grade. He moved here from Flagstaff.
In high school, A.J. has been active on the golf team and participated in the FCCLA program where he was the secretary.
A.J.’s favorite classes were math and science, especially anatomy.
“It was fun, we got to learn about dissections and the human body,” he said.
He said all of his teachers have been important to him at the high school, but Mrs. Alexander, Ms. Kaur, Mrs. Gutshall and Mrs. Schober have given him a lot of help.
“Ms. Kaur with her kind words, Mrs. Gutshall with her advice and Mrs. Schober has been with us since middle school,” he said.
A.J. said he will miss the moments he’s had in the classroom.
“I think about that every day as days are going by,” he said.
He also will miss hanging out in town with his friends.
In his down time, A.J. enjoys hanging out with his friends and playing golf.
Outside of school, A.J. has worked at Elephant Rocks Golf Course. He has also worked at Taco Bell and Anna’s Grand Canyon Cafe.
After graduation, A.J. plans to to study nursing or dental hygiene. He is looking at Dixie State and Montana State, although he may complete his first two years at Coconino Community College.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Highly anticipated Canyon Coaster Adventure Park opens in Williams
- Windy conditions challenge firefighters as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 19,000 acres
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Obregon City Tacos opens in downtown Williams
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to gunshot victim, disorderly conduct, theft, DUI
- Man dies in rollover on Perkinsville Road
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: