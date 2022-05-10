Obituary: Jaret Charles Seales
Jaret Charles Seales, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2021 in Williams, Arizona.
Jaret was born in Payson, Arizona on Sept. 13, 1983 but grew up in California, graduating from Azusa High School in 2001. He moved to Arkansas shortly after graduation and later married his high school sweetheart, Veronica. They moved to Williams with two of their children in 2018.
Jaret worked as a landscaper at the city of Williams Elephant Rocks Golf Course. He loved horticulture and gardening and had a big green thumb. He was into every kind of music and an avid art lover, both creating it and admiring it. He was known for his huge love of peanut butter and would eat it right off the spoon or on anything imaginable.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Yarnell and stepfather, Ron Yarnell of Pineville, Missouri, wife, Veronica Seales and daughters, Katelyn and Autumn Seales all of Williams. He also is survived by his stepdaughter, Chloe Bustamonte of Huntsville, Arkansas, sister Jesse Atchley of Pineville, Missouri and stepbrother Cody Yarnell of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Seales and stepbrother, Chad Yarnell.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Dogtown Lake, May 14 at noon, followed by refreshments at the Family Harvest Church on West Grant Avenue in Williams.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Highly anticipated Canyon Coaster Adventure Park opens in Williams
- Windy conditions challenge firefighters as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 19,000 acres
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Obregon City Tacos opens in downtown Williams
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to gunshot victim, disorderly conduct, theft, DUI
- Man dies in rollover on Perkinsville Road
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: