Maine Consolidated to offer summer camp in June
PARKS, Ariz. — Maine Consolidated School is offering a summer camp for students June 13-23.
The camp is open to any students, regardless of the home district, and is free. It is also open to homeschoolers.
Campers will experience a standards-based, enrichment camp full of adventure.
The eight-day, seven hour a day camp will take standards that students were not proficient during the school year and provide differentiate instruction through experiential learning to master those standards.
Pre and post formative data on those standards will be tracked and students will be provided additional skill support through the IXL program to supplement the activities at school. Students will also receive weekly lessons to support social-emotional learning through the Second Step Program.
Two professional development days will enhance effective instruction and directly impact student achievement and combat disrupted learning.
The camp will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will be offered at 7:30 a.m.
Meals and transportation to the school will be provided, with buses runnning to Williams and Bellemont.
More information is available by contacting the school at (928) 635-2115.
Online registration can be done at https://mcsd10.org/summer-camp.
