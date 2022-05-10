Coconino County deputies show support for Special Olympics with run
Originally Published: May 10, 2022 11:20 a.m.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run May 6. The run raised funds to support the Arizona Special Olympics. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public awareness and fundraising group for Special Olympics.
