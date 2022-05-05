OFFERS
Grand Canyon's North Rim to reopen May 15

Visitors viewing the canyon from the North Rim Lodge (NPS Photo/M. Quinn)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 5, 2022 5:09 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open on Sunday, May 15 at 6 a.m. to mark the official start of the 2022 season. Grand Canyon Lodge and Grand Canyon Trail Rides will also commence their 2022 seasonal operations on this date.

Visitor services, including the campground, Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and the Backcountry Information Office will open at 8 a.m. Information on daily Park Ranger programs will be available at the Roaring Springs Overlook Kiosk through October 15. Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations, including lodging, groceries, retail, food and beverage services, shower and laundry and the gas station, will also open May 15. The lodge dining room will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with reservations required for dinner service. The last day of the 2022 season for most commercial services will be October 15, 2022.

On May 15, Fire Point on the Kaibab Plateau will be reopened to the public. Closed due to the Ike’s Fire in September 2019, Fire Point is a popular destination for backcountry car camping, sight-seeing, photography and mountain biking. All overnight use in this area requires a backcountry permit.

The NPS will continue its operations including the Backcountry Information Office through October 31. Once Highway 67 is closed for the season, the North Rim is only accessible to the public via non-motorized travel.

Overnight lodging reservations for North Rim facilities may be made by contacting Aramark Destinations at 877- 386-4383 or by visiting their website at www.grandcanyonforever.com. For information on Grand Canyon Trail Rides, please call 435-679-8665 or visit their website at www.canyonrides.com.

Reservations for the North Rim Campground must be made by calling 877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. Campground reservations outside of the park at Demotte Campground, located on the Kaibab National Forest, can be made by online through https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234722.

