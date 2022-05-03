Stage 1 fire restrictions begin May 5 for northern Arizona forests, town of Tusayan
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Beginning May 5, Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions go into effect on the Williams and Tusayan Districts of Kaibab National Forest, the entirety of the Coconino National Forest, state lands and the town of Tusayan.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.
Using a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. Decisions about fire restrictions are based on a combination of carefully measured factors. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought, and available firefighting resources.
Additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.
Violations could result in mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines, or jail time.
The public is reminded to always be extra cautious when recreating on public lands, regardless of restrictions.
More information on all Arizona state and federal fire restrictions, including an interactive map is available at wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.
Additional information about the stages of fire restrictions, forest orders and general forest conditions can be found at fs.usda.gov/kaibab and fs.usda.gov/coconino.
