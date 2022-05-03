Raptor Ranch to host 2nd annual Art Festival
VALLE, Ariz. — The second annual Festival of Arts will take place at Raptor Ranch/Bedrock Park July 2, and is currently seeking vendors for the event.
The cost is $50 per space and vendors will be responsible for supplying their own tables and canopy.
“We’re really pleased to be in a position to offer a venue, which allows local artists and artisans to connect directly with Grand Canyon visitors,” said Raptor Ranch co-owner Troy Morris. “The response from visitors last year was terrific and we’re looking forward to an even larger turnout this year.”
Last year’s event attracted artisans from all around Arizona and New Mexico and included face-painting, Native American arts and jewelry, wood work, candles, soaps, photography, skateboards and more.
Located just 24 miles from the Grand Canyon, Raptor Ranch is a natural attraction featuring a Bird of Prey Park, Falconry & Wildlife conservation with educational displays and demonstrations. Located at the historic Bedrock Park, Raptor Ranch offers a campground/RV Park, Convenience Store and a diner.
More information about the Raptor Ranch Festival of Arts is available by contacting Ronnie Tierney at (707) 738-6369 or grandcanyonphotographer@gmail.com.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Windy conditions challenge firefighters as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 19,000 acres
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Highly anticipated Canyon Coaster Adventure Park opens in Williams
- Obregon City Tacos opens in downtown Williams
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to gunshot victim, disorderly conduct, theft, DUI
- Long-time Grand Canyon community member and author Nancy Green passes
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: