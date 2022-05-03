Raptor Ranch to host 2nd annual Art Festival

VALLE, Ariz. — The second annual Festival of Arts will take place at Raptor Ranch/Bedrock Park July 2, and is currently seeking vendors for the event.

The cost is $50 per space and vendors will be responsible for supplying their own tables and canopy.

“We’re really pleased to be in a position to offer a venue, which allows local artists and artisans to connect directly with Grand Canyon visitors,” said Raptor Ranch co-owner Troy Morris. “The response from visitors last year was terrific and we’re looking forward to an even larger turnout this year.”

Last year’s event attracted artisans from all around Arizona and New Mexico and included face-painting, Native American arts and jewelry, wood work, candles, soaps, photography, skateboards and more.

Located just 24 miles from the Grand Canyon, Raptor Ranch is a natural attraction featuring a Bird of Prey Park, Falconry & Wildlife conservation with educational displays and demonstrations. Located at the historic Bedrock Park, Raptor Ranch offers a campground/RV Park, Convenience Store and a diner.

More information about the Raptor Ranch Festival of Arts is available by contacting Ronnie Tierney at (707) 738-6369 or grandcanyonphotographer@gmail.com.