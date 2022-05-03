Firewood permits now available on Kaibab and Coconino national forests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Kaibab National Forest and Coconino National Forest began selling 2022 firewood permits May 2.

Kaibab National Forest

Permit holders will be able to collect firewood from May 2 through November 30 on the North Kaibab Ranger District and through December 31 on the Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts.

Permits are $20 for 10 cords of wood. Permit holders will receive maps, detailed cutting regulations, and load tags which must be physically attached to each ¼ cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle. The load tagging system helps maintain accountability and provides data for planning future firewood programs.

The 2022 load tags are not reusable. In 2020 and 2021, the forest issued reusable load tags to continue providing access to firewood while minimizing exposure during the pandemic. This season the Kaibab NF is returning to the single-use, quarter-cord tags.

Permits will be valid for firewood collection only within the ranger district from which the permit was purchased.

Permits for the Williams and Tusayan Districts will be issued only in person.

• Williams Ranger District Office, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; 928-635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District Office, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Tusayan; 928-638-2443

• Forest Supervisor’s Office (Williams and Tusayan permits only), 800 S. 6th St., Williams; 928-635-8200

Until the North Kaibab Ranger District Office reopens its doors, permits for this district may only be purchased by phone and will be issued by mail. Once the office is open, permits will be issued in person.

• North Kaibab Ranger District Office, 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; 928-660-3913

Coconino National Forest

Permit purchases can be made over the phone or in-person using check or credit card at the Forest Supervisor's Office and Flagstaff Ranger Station between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red Rock Ranger Station on weekdays (except Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m.)

• Forest Supervisor’s Office, 928-527-3600, 1824 S. Thompson St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

• Flagstaff Ranger Station, 928-526-0866, 5075 N. Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

• Red Rock Ranger Station, 928-203-2900, 8375 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86351

The Mogollon Rim Ranger Station is currently not able to process permit sales at this time.

In addition to a method of payment, purchasers should be prepared to provide their name, address, phone number, type of identification and identification number, the names of any additional cutters, credit card information, the type of wood and number of cords desired.

The minimum cost for a permit is $20, with a maximum purchase of 12 cords per household. Permits allow for the cutting of down and dead wood or standing wood that meets certain criteria in specified areas. The cost for oak, aspen, juniper and maple will be $5 per cord, and the cost for pine and mixed conifer will be $2.50 per cord.

Forest roads and other precautions

Unless specified elsewhere in the permit or on its accompanying map, or identified as prohibited, motorized off-road travel is authorized to access and load firewood. The permit does not authorize motorized cross-country travel to scout for firewood, but it does authorize off-road vehicle use by the most direct route in and out of the area to accomplish firewood retrieval. Please exercise caution when driving off-road and avoid resource damage.

Coconino National Forest now has GPS-enabled firewood maps for smartphones, tablets and Garmin GPS devices, which may be used as a supplement to the firewood guide issued with each permit.

Firewood cutters should be aware chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush, so please take care when cutting firewood. Always carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water in case of a fire start. Additionally, all chainsaws must be equipped with a stainless-steel spark arrestor screen.

As the season continues, cutters need to ensure they are aware of any fire restrictions by checking local Forest Service information.

Free use firewood areas

There are currently no free-use firewood areas designated for the 2022 season, but areas may be designated at a later point. Please check with your local Forest Service office periodically for any updates.