Firefighters contain Antelope Fire in Flagstaff to 372 acres

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Antelope Fire grew to approximately 372 acres May 3 as wind spread it across a grassy landscape located 12 miles north of Sunset Crater near milepost 442 on the east side of U.S. Highway 89.

No structures were threatened at any time. Crews have contained the fire and are conducting mop-up operations that include checking for and extinguishing hotspots while patrolling the perimeter. Some smoldering may put up wisps of smoke but will only be noticeable to motorists passing by the area.

The fire was reported at 1:09 p.m. yesterday and its cause is under investigation.

Motorists should take care to do everything they can to keep sources of heat from leaving their vehicle or trailer.

Fires can easily start by motorists who flick their cigarettes outside the vehicle, drag chains attached to trailers, have faulty catalytic converters that spread bits of hot embers, and even from tires that pop and cause rims to strike the pavement.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest.