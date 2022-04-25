Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The body found inside a barrel on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought is that of a man who was shot, police said May 3.
The killing probably happened between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes that were manufactured during that period, said homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
The barrel was found Sunday in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area by boaters who informed authorities.
Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so much that Las Vegas' uppermost water intake became visible last week.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S., part of a system that provides water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture and industry in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and across the southern border in Mexico.
The Clark County coroner’s office will try to determine the man’s identity.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tunnel Fire more than doubles in size overnight in Flagstaff
- Windy conditions challenge firefighters as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 19,000 acres
- Evacuations ordered for fire northeast of Flagstaff- Lennox Road, Wupatki Trails
- Highly anticipated Canyon Coaster Adventure Park opens in Williams
- Obregon City Tacos opens in downtown Williams
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to gunshot victim, disorderly conduct, theft, DUI
- Long-time Grand Canyon community member and author Nancy Green passes
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: