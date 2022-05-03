A community space at the old school? Suggestions sought
As we are completing five additional apartments in the Old School on Sheridan Avenue in Williams, we find ourselves with an entire gym that is 4,000 square feet with a 24-foot ceiling and girls and boys locker rooms, showers and instructor's office.
We would love to find a use for that area that would benefit the entire community in some way. It could be a Williams Center for the Arts, a venue for community functions, special events, parties or reunions, lecture hall, several meeting rooms or a place for antique or art show, among other possibilities.
We will give $1,000 for a suggestion that comes to fruition.
Bruce DuPont,
Old School owner
