Community info: Deadline to request early ballots for CCC special election is May 6

Coconino Community College (photo/CCC)

Coconino Community College (photo/CCC)

Originally Published: May 3, 2022 1:25 p.m.

Coconino County Elections Office is reminding registered voters that the last day to request an early ballot to be mailed to you for the May 17 Coconino Community College (CCC) Special Election is May 6.

Voters on the Active Early Voting List (AEVL) should have already received their early ballot by mail. If not, you should call the Elections Office.

To request a ballot be mailed to you, voters may call the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or visit www.coconino.az.gov/elections and click on “Early Ballot Request for May 17 Special Election.”

Voted early ballots should be mailed no later than May 10 to make sure they arrive by Election Day.

The voted early ballot must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day May 17. Voted early ballots may also be dropped off at an early voting location; in a ballot drop box located at several locations in the county; or any polling place or vote center in the county on Election Day.

During the week of May 9-13, voters will be able to cast an early ballot at an in-person early voting location. The list of locations can be found on the Elections Office webpage or call the Elections Office to find the closest location to you.

More information is available from the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860.

