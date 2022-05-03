Community calendar: Week of May 3

Fire vs. Police May 21

Come out and support your favorite Williams firefighter or police officer May 21 at 1 p.m. at the Williams Aquatic Center. The event is a fundraiser for the aquatic center and also kicks off opening day at the pool. Those interested can enjoy the first free swim day of the season. The event will be an epic showdown of strength and tolerance with fun games between fire and police. Food and drinks will be available along with fire and police vehicles on display for the public.

Balls for Dogs Golf Tourney May 21

The annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tourney takes place May 21 at 9 a.m. at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams.

Those interested can pre-register for the tournament through email at smtrgolftournament@gmail.com. You are also welcome to register the day of the event. All proceeds raised will go to Save MTR (Meant to Rescue) in Williams. More information or to make a donation is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.

VFW Matthew J. Broehm Post 12128 5th annual Golf Tournament May 14

The 5th Annual VFW Post 12128 golf tournament will be held May 14 at 8 a.m. at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams. A lunch and award ceremony will be held following the tournament. This year there will be the annual Raffle gifts which will included a signed Cardinals Football. Come out a play and take your chances on the raffle gifts. More information and registration is available from Harry at (928) 503-2133.

Ash Fork Pioneer Day

Everyone is invited to Ash Fork Pioneer Day May 7 in Ash Fork. Events kick off with a parade line-up at 9 a.m. at the Ash Fork Historical Museum. The parade takes place at 10 a.m., chili entries are due before the parade. Chili judging takes place at 10:30 a.m. and booths are open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Steam Train to the Grand Canyon

A special Grand Canyon Railway steam train will leave from the Williams Train Depot the first Saturday of the month April-September. More information is available at www.thetrain.com.

Road Rash Rodeo May 13-15

A benefit rally to help veterans and first responders is coming to Williams May 13-15. The Road Rash Rodeo is being hosted by the Arizona American Legion Riders of Williams’ Cordova Post 13 and Robert Fulton Post 57 of Ash Fork. The event will feature camping, live music, food, swap meet, raffles, biker games and vendors. More information is available from Curly at (602) 487-9728.

Jeff Pettit Memorial Fire Prevention Golf Tournament June 4

The 21st annual fire prevention golf tournament honoring longtime firefighter Jeff Pettit will be held June 4 at 8 a.m. at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams. A lunch and award ceremony will be held following the tournament.

All proceeds raised will go toward Williams Volunteer Fire Department and their support of various community programs. To register contact Jeff Dent at jeffery.dent@fbfs.com or (928) 814-1204.

Rummage Sale June 10-11

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave. in Williams will host a rummage sale June 10 from noon to 6 p.m. and June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will have clothing, household items, books, DVDs, etc. Anyone wanting to donate items for the sale, should bring their items to the church to Walker Hall on June 9 after 9 a.m.

Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo June 17-19

The 2022 Arizona Cowpuncher's Reunion Association Rodeo will take place June 17-19 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds.

Labor Daze event Sept. 3-4

The city of Williams Labor Daze is returning Labor Day weekend with food, vendors, beer festival, live music, fireworks and more. The event takes place Sept. 3-4 with a firework display around 9 p.m. Sept. 4.

Organizers are currently seeking vendors of all kinds for the event. More information is available from the City of Williams Annual Labor Daze Event Facebook page.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Learn more about world religions

Do you want to learn about world religions? Come join St. Johns Church book study. We are studying "The World's Religions" by Huston Smith. Book study is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 202 West Grant Street. Masks are required.

