Vikings baseball and softball capture first home wins
Vikings girls and boys defeat Joseph City at home March 22, return March 31 to face Ash Fork
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams had their first home games of the season March 22 against Joseph City.
Both teams handled the Wildcats on their home turf, with the Viking boys winning 16-6, and the girls 14-2.
The Vikings boys beat Joseph City behind the pitching of Danny Siegfried, who pitched five innings, giving up nine hits and six runs. He struck out seven. Offensively, Siegfried had three hits, including a double and an out of the park home run.
Photo Gallery
Vikings baseball vs. Joseph City
He was followed by Tyler Jensen who had four at bats, with four hits, including a triple. Ray Gonzalez had three hits and three RBIs, Preston Ford had three hits and one RBI, JP Echeverria had three hits, and Roman Pacheco and Kevin Nunez had two a piece.
The Lady Vikings got their win behind the pitching of Kai Mortensen who pitched five innings,with one hit, one run and five strike-outs.
Cheznie Carter led the Vikings with four hits and three RBIs. She was followed by Mortensen with three hits and three RBIs. Shione Alvardo, Chanel Perkins, Bradyn Larimore and Kadance Orozco had two hits apiece. Shaelee Echeverria and Chesnea Larimore had two RBIs.
The Lady Vikings lost to Joseph City March 23 on the road, 12-9.
Both Vikings teams faced Ash Fork at home March 29 and will play them on the road March 31. They play Superior at home April 1 at 2 p.m.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, fatality and shots fired
- Obituary: Conrad Chavez
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, stranded tour bus, theft
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to domestic violence, assault, fire
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Forest service addresses concerns with AutoCamp proposal in Williams
- Flagstaff Unified School District changes dress code
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Williams High School alumni making a difference
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: