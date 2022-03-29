Vikings baseball and softball capture first home wins

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams had their first home games of the season March 22 against Joseph City.

Both teams handled the Wildcats on their home turf, with the Viking boys winning 16-6, and the girls 14-2.

The Vikings boys beat Joseph City behind the pitching of Danny Siegfried, who pitched five innings, giving up nine hits and six runs. He struck out seven. Offensively, Siegfried had three hits, including a double and an out of the park home run.

Photo Gallery Vikings baseball vs. Joseph City

He was followed by Tyler Jensen who had four at bats, with four hits, including a triple. Ray Gonzalez had three hits and three RBIs, Preston Ford had three hits and one RBI, JP Echeverria had three hits, and Roman Pacheco and Kevin Nunez had two a piece.

The Lady Vikings got their win behind the pitching of Kai Mortensen who pitched five innings,with one hit, one run and five strike-outs.

Cheznie Carter led the Vikings with four hits and three RBIs. She was followed by Mortensen with three hits and three RBIs. Shione Alvardo, Chanel Perkins, Bradyn Larimore and Kadance Orozco had two hits apiece. Shaelee Echeverria and Chesnea Larimore had two RBIs.

The Lady Vikings lost to Joseph City March 23 on the road, 12-9.

Both Vikings teams faced Ash Fork at home March 29 and will play them on the road March 31. They play Superior at home April 1 at 2 p.m.