OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings baseball and softball capture first home wins
Vikings girls and boys defeat Joseph City at home March 22, return March 31 to face Ash Fork

The Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams faced Joseph City March 22 at home. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams faced Joseph City March 22 at home. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: March 29, 2022 10:41 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams had their first home games of the season March 22 against Joseph City.

Both teams handled the Wildcats on their home turf, with the Viking boys winning 16-6, and the girls 14-2.

The Vikings boys beat Joseph City behind the pitching of Danny Siegfried, who pitched five innings, giving up nine hits and six runs. He struck out seven. Offensively, Siegfried had three hits, including a double and an out of the park home run.

Photo Gallery

Vikings baseball vs. Joseph City

He was followed by Tyler Jensen who had four at bats, with four hits, including a triple. Ray Gonzalez had three hits and three RBIs, Preston Ford had three hits and one RBI, JP Echeverria had three hits, and Roman Pacheco and Kevin Nunez had two a piece.

The Lady Vikings got their win behind the pitching of Kai Mortensen who pitched five innings,with one hit, one run and five strike-outs.

Cheznie Carter led the Vikings with four hits and three RBIs. She was followed by Mortensen with three hits and three RBIs. Shione Alvardo, Chanel Perkins, Bradyn Larimore and Kadance Orozco had two hits apiece. Shaelee Echeverria and Chesnea Larimore had two RBIs.

The Lady Vikings lost to Joseph City March 23 on the road, 12-9.

Both Vikings teams faced Ash Fork at home March 29 and will play them on the road March 31. They play Superior at home April 1 at 2 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State