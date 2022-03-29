Senior Center dining centers open in Williams and Flagstaff

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Seniors can once again gather and eat in dining rooms in Williams and Flagstaff, Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) announced March 25.

The dining rooms at both the Williams and Flagstaff Senior Centers opened for in-person congregate dining Monday through Friday, March 28.

In Williams, lunch is served at the Williams Senior Center, 850 W. Grant (next to Safeway) and in Flagstaff, lunch is served at the Joe Montoya Community and Senior Center at 245 N. Thorpe Road, adjacent to Thorpe Park.

CCHHS provides programs including congregate meals for seniors, which provide them with one-third of their recommended dietary allowance.

“A well-balanced nutritious noon-time meal is provided for seniors at the senior centers in Flagstaff and Williams, and Meals on Wheels delivers meals to those who are home bound,” the CCHHS website said.

To be eligible seniors must be 60 years of age or older, or the spouse of a 60-year-old senior (a $4 donation is suggested); anyone age 59 or younger is welcome to participate with a $5 fee.

A registration form must be completed by all participants who come to lunch for the first time.

Reservations are required and vegetarian meals are available with advance notice by calling the following before 2 p.m., one day prior at the following numbers:

Williams: (928) 679-7485

Flagstaff: (928) 774-2606.

Meals on Wheels delivers lunch Monday through Friday in both Williams and Flagstaff. Lead Caseworker, Marggie Bentzen is the contact for eligibility information and she can be reached at (928) 679-7447 o rmbentzen@coconino.az.gov.

The county also offers Senior Nutrition Resources from the Arizona Health Zone, Family Food Center and SNAP.

In May 2021, the Williams News reported there were concerns about operations of the Senior Center. The building is owned by the city but operated by the county.

A community member had written that the Center is run by people from Flagstaff, who didn’t know the community in Williams.

Williams Mayor John Moore said at the time that it was necessary for the city and county to meet in the middle.

During COVID-19, the county implemented safety precautions including social distancing and mask wearing in-line with CDC guidance and while in-person congregate dining was halted, the center still provided meals through drive-up, and walk-up meal service and through Meals on Wheels.

More information about other CCHHS programs for seniors is available at https://bit.ly/3Npi3wk.