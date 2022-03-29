Community calendar: week of March 30
Latin Dance Class April 12
The Sultana Theater is hosting a Latin Dance Class April 12 at 5 p.m. Bring your friends, make it a date night or come on your own.Everyone is welcome. Let's dance!
Learn more about world religions
Do you want to learn about world religions? Come join St. Johns Church book study. We are studying "The World's Religions" by Huston Smith. Book study is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 202 West Grant Street. Masks are required.
Young Life meetings
Young Life is hosting weekly meetings for high school age students on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. at Result's Fitness Center in Williams. A meeting for middle school students will begin meeting in March on Wednesdays from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. More information is available from Drew Tomajcyk at (804) 426-1976, drewtomajcyk@gmail.com.
Author and podcaster Jon Harris visits Williams April 3
Jon Harris is giving a lecture April 3 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Williams and April 4 at 7 p.m. at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. Harris will share about "The Social Justice Religion" and "The Social Justice Gospel." More information is available at (928) 635-4692.
Easter Craft Sale April 9
The second annual Easter Craft Sale will take place April 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams.
Williams City Council meetings
The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.
Advocates needed for foster children
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.
WUSD Governing Board meetings
The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, fatality and shots fired
- Obituary: Conrad Chavez
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, stranded tour bus, theft
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to domestic violence, assault, fire
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Forest service addresses concerns with AutoCamp proposal in Williams
- Flagstaff Unified School District changes dress code
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Williams High School alumni making a difference
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: