Coconino County seeks vendors for 2022 fair

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Parks & Recreation is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2022 Coconino County Fair Sept. 2 – Sept. 5 at Fort Tuthill County Park.

There is space available for amusement, food, commercial, and nonprofit businesses looking to reach approximately 40,000 people.

Coconino County-based, for-profit businesses are encouraged to apply as an early bird vendor to take advantage of a 50 percent discount on non-premium outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. Interested business owners and operators must submit an early bird vendor application by June 1 to be considered. Non-profit, indoor, midway, and food vendors are not eligible for early bird rates.

Vendor applications are available on the Coconino County Fair website at CoconinoCountyFair.com.

More information on the County Fair is available at http://www.CoconinoCountyFair.com or call the Coconino County Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 679-8000.