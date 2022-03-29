OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coconino County seeks vendors for 2022 fair

The annual Coconino County Fair takes place at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff. (Photo/WGCN)

The annual Coconino County Fair takes place at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff. (Photo/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 29, 2022 10:21 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Parks & Recreation is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2022 Coconino County Fair Sept. 2 – Sept. 5 at Fort Tuthill County Park.

There is space available for amusement, food, commercial, and nonprofit businesses looking to reach approximately 40,000 people.

Coconino County-based, for-profit businesses are encouraged to apply as an early bird vendor to take advantage of a 50 percent discount on non-premium outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. Interested business owners and operators must submit an early bird vendor application by June 1 to be considered. Non-profit, indoor, midway, and food vendors are not eligible for early bird rates.

Vendor applications are available on the Coconino County Fair website at CoconinoCountyFair.com.

More information on the County Fair is available at http://www.CoconinoCountyFair.com or call the Coconino County Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 679-8000.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State