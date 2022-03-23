Drinking water advisory for North Kaibab Trail visitor use areas
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On March 18, the National Park Service (NPS) is issuing a drinking water advisory for Manzanita Rest Area and Phantom Ranch along the North Kaibab Trail within the backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park. All other park drinking water is safe for consumption.
Drinking water at Cottonwood Campground is off for the season. All drinking water at Phantom Ranch should be treated or boiled. These processes should be applied to water for any consumptive use including drinking, making ice, preparing food, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.
If treating water:
• Follow manufacturer's instructions on water filtration systems.
• Follow manufacturer's instructions on water treatment tablets.
• To boil water, fill a pot with water, heat at ground level and allow bubbles to form. Allow water to boil for at least one (1) minute. Cool completely before drinking.
Visitors and residents within all other areas of Grand Canyon National Park are not affected by the drinking water advisory.
The advisory will remain in effect for at least 24-hours or longer until the NPS and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality are confident there is no longer a public health concern. For more information, visit the following links:
• Safe Drinking Water - Grand Canyon National Park (U.S. National Park Service).
• https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/emergency-disinfection-drinking-water
Information provided by NPS
