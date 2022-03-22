Williams Habitat For Humanity seeks families to partner with for new home build

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Williams Area Habitat for Humanity is getting ready to build its seventh house and will be taking applications — for its 2022 Family Selection process — from qualified low-income Williams and Williams area residents interested in becoming Habitat’s seventh Home Partner Family.



Interested families must attend the Family Selection Orientation Meeting scheduled for April 3 at 1 p.m. at the Williams Senior Center — 850 West Grant Avenue.

Applications will be available at this Family Selection Orientation Meeting. Families are selected based on housing needs, family income, ability to pay and willingness to partner with Habitat.

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based housing organization bringing all faiths together to work in partnership with those in need to build decent homes in decent neighborhoods.