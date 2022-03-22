Prescribed burns near Paulden March 23-29

PAULDEN, Ariz. — Fire managers on the Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger District will begin implementing two prescribed burns March 23-29, pending favorable weather conditions.



Fire mangers will burn Cement Tank RX first, then Wineglass RX using hand and aerial ignitions.



Cement Tank RX — Is a 2,326-acre broadcast burn located east of Highway 89, north of Paulden near Drake. Vegetation is scattered juniper and grass. Smoke will be visible in the immediate areas of the burn activity including Highway 89. It is possible that there could be minor delays on Highway 89, but forecasted weather is expected to move the smoke to the east and south.

Wineglass RX — Is a 4,876-acre broadcast burn located west of Highway 89, north of Paulden along the forest boundary. Vegetation is scattered juniper and grass. Smoke will be visible in the immediate areas of the burn activity including Highway 89. It is possible that there could be minor delays on Highway 89.



All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels, favorable smoke conditions and approval from the ADEQ.

Messages will be posted on social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest. For fire information call (928) 925-1111.