OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescribed burns near Paulden March 23-29

Fire managers on Kaibab National Forest have treated 7,855 acres of forest during scheduled prescribed burns.
Photo/USFS, Kaibab National Forest

Fire managers on Kaibab National Forest have treated 7,855 acres of forest during scheduled prescribed burns.

Originally Published: March 22, 2022 9:29 a.m.

PAULDEN, Ariz. — Fire managers on the Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger District will begin implementing two prescribed burns March 23-29, pending favorable weather conditions.

Fire mangers will burn Cement Tank RX first, then Wineglass RX using hand and aerial ignitions.

Cement Tank RX — Is a 2,326-acre broadcast burn located east of Highway 89, north of Paulden near Drake. Vegetation is scattered juniper and grass. Smoke will be visible in the immediate areas of the burn activity including Highway 89. It is possible that there could be minor delays on Highway 89, but forecasted weather is expected to move the smoke to the east and south.

Wineglass RX — Is a 4,876-acre broadcast burn located west of Highway 89, north of Paulden along the forest boundary. Vegetation is scattered juniper and grass. Smoke will be visible in the immediate areas of the burn activity including Highway 89. It is possible that there could be minor delays on Highway 89.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels, favorable smoke conditions and approval from the ADEQ.

Messages will be posted on social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest. For fire information call (928) 925-1111.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State