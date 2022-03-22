Letter: Young Life Steak Dinner and Auction a community success story

On behalf of Williams Young Life, THANK YOU to all who played a part in making our Steak Dinner and Auction a huge success!

Young Life's mission is, "To introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them grow in their faith". We do this by going where kids are, building authentic relationships, and reminding them how much they are loved and valued as we point them to truth. We want to partner with the amazing Williams community that already cares so much for the students here and be a force for good in the community.

Young Life is a non-profit ministry, every cent is fundraised by the local community that believes in the mission to reach kids and invest in their lives and futures.

Thanks to hundreds of generous locals and donors, we hit our financial goal for the night; even as we continue to need support in other ways.

Every dollar raised stays in this community and is invested in the kids of our community. The operations and budgets of Williams Young Life and Lost Canyon are completely separate. They are both divisions of Young Life, which is a global organization that operates in over 140 countries (www.younglife.org), but Young Life’s camps and field ministry are completely separate.

Reach out to Drew Tomajcyk, Williams Area Director, if you’d like more information or to help fill our current needs in volunteer leading, helping with committee, delivering meals, or other gifts that you want to offer: drewtomajczyk@gmail.com.

Online giving link if you are interested in financially supporting the ministry: https://giving.younglife.org/az159operating.

It takes a village and we thank you for all of your generous support as we continue to share hope and love with this amazing community.

Drew Tomajcyk and the Williams Young Life Committee