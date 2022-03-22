OFFERS
Free college this summer at CCC for high school seniors

Coconino Community College celebrates it 30th anniversary this year. (Photo/CCC)

Originally Published: March 22, 2022 9:32 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — High school seniors in Coconino County will be able to attend classes for free this summer at Coconino Community College.

This year will be the second year in a row CCC has offered free college to graduating high school seniors in the county. After the success of last year’s program, the CCC District Governing Board voted to continue offering free classes to seniors wanting to get a jump on their college dreams.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to fade into the past, I and the governing board members would like to say that CCC is here to help our students as we all move forward into the future,” said CCC President Colleen A. Smith.

Summer registration is currently underway, and summer classes begin June 6, 2022. Fall registration begins April 4, and the fall semester begins Aug. 29.

