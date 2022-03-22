County COVID cases see dramatic drop to just 52 last week

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coconino County continues to see a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases, with the county reporting 52 cases for the week ending Feb. 5.

That is down from a record high 3,560 cases for the week ending Jan. 15.

The county has seen a downward trend since mid-January, with cases decreasing by almost 1,000 cases per week, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard.

Percent positivity ahs dropped from 5.1 percent last week to 2.5 percent this week, and is in the low transmission category which includes positivity rates below 10 percent.

The county reported 186 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Feb. 26, which dropped to 111 the week ending March 5.

A total of 43,065 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among Coconino County residents from March 15, 2020 – March 12, 2022. Of those cases, 2,205 were hospitalized and 440 resulted in death.

Page reports an 85 percent vaccination rate followed by Grand Canyon at 73 percent, tribal communities at 69 percent, Flagstaff at 56 percent and Williams at 47 percent.