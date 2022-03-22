OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

County COVID cases see dramatic drop to just 52 last week

(Graph/Coconino County)

(Graph/Coconino County)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: March 22, 2022 9:37 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coconino County continues to see a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases, with the county reporting 52 cases for the week ending Feb. 5.

That is down from a record high 3,560 cases for the week ending Jan. 15.

The county has seen a downward trend since mid-January, with cases decreasing by almost 1,000 cases per week, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard.

Percent positivity ahs dropped from 5.1 percent last week to 2.5 percent this week, and is in the low transmission category which includes positivity rates below 10 percent.

The county reported 186 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Feb. 26, which dropped to 111 the week ending March 5.

A total of 43,065 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among Coconino County residents from March 15, 2020 – March 12, 2022. Of those cases, 2,205 were hospitalized and 440 resulted in death.

Page reports an 85 percent vaccination rate followed by Grand Canyon at 73 percent, tribal communities at 69 percent, Flagstaff at 56 percent and Williams at 47 percent.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State