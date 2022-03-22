Community calendar: week of March 23

Latin Dance Class April 12

The Sultana Theater is hosting a Latin Dance Class April 12 at 5 p.m. Bring your friends, make it a date night or come on your own. Everyone is welcome. Let's dance!

Wreath laying ceremony March 29

The Matthew James Broehm Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 12128 invites everyone to a wreath Placing ceremony for National Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29 at Monument Park at 12:30 p.m. Thank you for supporting our Veterans.

Learn more about world religions

Do you want to learn about world religions? Come join St. Johns Church book study. We are studying "The World's Religions" by Huston Smith. Book study is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 202 West Grant Street. Masks are required.

Young Life meetings

Young Life is hosting weekly meetings for high school age students on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. at Result's Fitness Center in Williams. A meeting for middle school students will begin meeting in March on Wednesdays from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. More information is available from Drew Tomajcyk at (804) 426-1976, drewtomajcyk@gmail.com.

Author and podcaster Jon Harris visits Williams April 4

Jon Harris is giving a lecture April 3 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Williams and April 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. Harris will share about "The Social Justice Religion" and "The Social Justice Gospel." More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Easter Craft Sale April 9

The second annual Easter Craft Sale will take place April 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.