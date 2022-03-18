Obituary: Marvin Bates

Marvin Lyle Bates, 83, passed away March 14, 2022 in North Ogden, Utah. He was born August 18, 1938 in Driggs, Idaho to Ernest George Bates and Sarah Louise Butler.

Marvin served in the Army National Guard and attended Guadalajara Medical School in Mexico where he earned his medical degree. He practiced medicine in Williams, Arizona. Marvin married Shirley Green on May 24, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop, in the High Council and as a Medical Director in the Asia Area Mission.

He enjoyed hunting, golfing, wood working, skiing and the outdoors.



Marvin’s life was dedicated to service and was devoted to his wife and family.

He is survived by his children Krista, Jeff (Lanette) and Brian (Rana); ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; siblings Gwenith, Darold, Twila and Carol. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, son-in-law David, siblings Hyrum, Leonora, Merill, June, Orrin, Irvin, Neva, Steven, Velda, Wanda, Laura, and Cloyd.

Funeral Services will be March 18, 2022, 2 p.m. at North Ogden 12th Ward, 1791 N. 600 E, No. Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 12:45 – 1:45 pm. Interment will be March 19, 2022, 1 p.m. at Wilford Cemetery, 2540 E. 225 N. Rd, St Anthony, Idaho.



Marvin’s services will be livestreamed. To watch scroll to the bottom of his obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com at 2 p.m. on March 18. If unable to watch at this time the services will be on the website indefinitely.

Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT.