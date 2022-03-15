OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Jesus Salazar

Jesus Salazar (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 15, 2022 5:20 p.m.

Jesus is a senior at Williams High School, he has gone to school in Williams since kindergarten.

Jesus has played many years of baseball and basketball, but most recently has been focused on finishing his classes for graduation.

He said it was difficult to stay on track during the COVID pandemic.

He participates in the auto shop program at WHS, and one of his favorite classes has been math.

“Personal finance has given me a real world view of mortgages, rent and more,” he said.

He also enjoyed science classes.

Jesus said one of his biggest influences has been school custodian Mike Perry.

“He always has a good positive attitude every day,” he said. “I can talk to about most things.

He said Mrs. Karlsberger, Mr. Echeverria and Mrs. O’Leary have also been encouraging to him.

Some of his best memories growing up are playing baseball.

“All the Williams, Parks and Ash Fork kids played together and it was really competitive” he said.

In his spare time, Jesus likes to hang out with friends and play basketball. He also likes to draw and play Xbox with his family.

Outside of school Jesus has worked at JJ Autos. He also has worked as a busser and dish washer at Wild West Junction and the Italian Bistro. He is currently a busser at Grand Canyon Brewery.

After graduation, Jesus said he is considering college. He is also thinking about attending trade school to learn about welding.

