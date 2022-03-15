WHS senior spotlight: Jesus Salazar
Jesus is a senior at Williams High School, he has gone to school in Williams since kindergarten.
Jesus has played many years of baseball and basketball, but most recently has been focused on finishing his classes for graduation.
He said it was difficult to stay on track during the COVID pandemic.
He participates in the auto shop program at WHS, and one of his favorite classes has been math.
“Personal finance has given me a real world view of mortgages, rent and more,” he said.
He also enjoyed science classes.
Jesus said one of his biggest influences has been school custodian Mike Perry.
“He always has a good positive attitude every day,” he said. “I can talk to about most things.
He said Mrs. Karlsberger, Mr. Echeverria and Mrs. O’Leary have also been encouraging to him.
Some of his best memories growing up are playing baseball.
“All the Williams, Parks and Ash Fork kids played together and it was really competitive” he said.
In his spare time, Jesus likes to hang out with friends and play basketball. He also likes to draw and play Xbox with his family.
Outside of school Jesus has worked at JJ Autos. He also has worked as a busser and dish washer at Wild West Junction and the Italian Bistro. He is currently a busser at Grand Canyon Brewery.
After graduation, Jesus said he is considering college. He is also thinking about attending trade school to learn about welding.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Snowfall closes Interstate 40 segments in northern Arizona
- Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to DUI, fatality and shots fired
- Obituary: Conrad Chavez
- Williams Police investigate disturbance at WEMS
- Forest service addresses concerns with AutoCamp proposal in Williams
- Preservation in mind for Gonzalez Ranch property in Williams
- Man dies during skiing accident at Snowbowl
- Williams High School alumni making a difference
- What’s new: Buck’s Outdoor and Feed offers supplies, kayak rentals and more
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: