WHS senior spotlight: Audrey Russell

Audrey is a senior at Williams High School.

She has attended school in Williams from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Audrey participated in band, playing trumpet, and was member of the mountain bike team at the high school. She is also part of the art class, and participated in Upward Bound and National Honor Society.

Her favorite classes have been science.

“I like learning how the human body works,” she said.

Audrey said Mrs.

Gutshall, Ms. Carr and Mrs. Montgomery have been big influences on her at the school.

“Mrs. Monty is always here with a smile, I’ve never seen her have a bad day,” she said. “That encourages me.”

She said it also impressed her that Ms. Carr would travel from India to share what she knows.

Some of her best memories of high school are participating in the band.

“Mrs. Stearns was not only a great teacher, but she pushed us to stay on track,” Audrey said.

She said traveling and performing at Six Flags, and decorating lockers were highlights at the school.

In her spare time Audrey likes to read, hike and make art. She recently submitted a sculpture to the art gallery.

Outside of school, Audrey has worked at Grand Canyon Deer Farm and Family Dollar.

After graduation, Audrey plans to attend college. She is considering Yavapai College or Coconino Community College.

She said she would like to be a social worker, kindergarten teacher or art teacher.