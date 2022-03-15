Vikings baseball and softball teams post wins against Red Mesa, Needles

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings softball and baseball teams were on the road again last week.

The Lady Vikings lost to the Page Sand Devils March 11, 12-1, but nabbed a 16-0 win against Red Mesa March 12.

The Vikings girls next face Joseph City March 22 at 1 p.m. on their home turf at Williams High School.

The Vikings baseball team brought home two wins last week. The beat Needles, 8-4, March 8, and Red Mesa, 15-0, March 12.

The team heads to the River Valley Route 66 Tournament March 17-19, where they will face Parker, Holbrook, Kingman Academy and Antelope Union. They return March 22 for their first home game against Joseph City at 1 p.m.