OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings baseball and softball teams post wins against Red Mesa, Needles

Kadance Orozco plays in a 2021 game. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Kadance Orozco plays in a 2021 game. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 15, 2022 5:27 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings softball and baseball teams were on the road again last week.

The Lady Vikings lost to the Page Sand Devils March 11, 12-1, but nabbed a 16-0 win against Red Mesa March 12.

The Vikings girls next face Joseph City March 22 at 1 p.m. on their home turf at Williams High School.

The Vikings baseball team brought home two wins last week. The beat Needles, 8-4, March 8, and Red Mesa, 15-0, March 12.

The team heads to the River Valley Route 66 Tournament March 17-19, where they will face Parker, Holbrook, Kingman Academy and Antelope Union. They return March 22 for their first home game against Joseph City at 1 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State