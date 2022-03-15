Ponderosa Fire seeks community input

PARKS, Ariz. — Ponderosa Fire Department is conducting an annual community survey and is looking for feedback.

The survey is available online and will help the department plan for the future, according to the department. Paper copies of the survey are located in the community until April 30, with drop boxes located at the following locations:

• The Parks in the Pines General Store

• Parks Feed and Mercantile

• Station 81 -1511 N Spring Valley Rd (Deck of the modular)

• Station 82 – 11951 W Shadow Mountain Drive.

More information is available from Ponderosa Fire Department. Find the survey at: survey