OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Game and Fish remove band on cow elk near Alpine

Wildlife managers in the East Sector of Region 1 received numerous reports of a cow elk in the Alpine area with a black rubber band-type "bracelet" on her front leg. According to Arizona Game and Fish, the elk was elusive for a few days, but AZGFD Wildlife Manager Miller and Wildlife Manager Supervisor Holt were able to locate the cow lying down in a neighborhood. After tranquilizing and blindfolding the elk, officers realized that rather than a rubber band, she had stepped into a travel trailer PVC pipe adapter which was acting as an elk bracelet. With the assistance of the U.S. Forest Service, they were able to cut the adapter off her leg. (Photos/AZGFD)

Wildlife managers in the East Sector of Region 1 received numerous reports of a cow elk in the Alpine area with a black rubber band-type "bracelet" on her front leg. According to Arizona Game and Fish, the elk was elusive for a few days, but AZGFD Wildlife Manager Miller and Wildlife Manager Supervisor Holt were able to locate the cow lying down in a neighborhood. After tranquilizing and blindfolding the elk, officers realized that rather than a rubber band, she had stepped into a travel trailer PVC pipe adapter which was acting as an elk bracelet. With the assistance of the U.S. Forest Service, they were able to cut the adapter off her leg. (Photos/AZGFD)

Originally Published: March 15, 2022 4:45 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$22

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State