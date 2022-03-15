Flagstaff Unified School District changes dress code

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff Unified School District announced recent changes to its dress code.

On March 21, FUSD sent a message to parents that said students many now wear hats, beanies and hoodies in school environments such as hallways, commons and outdoor spaces. When permitted by the teacher, students may also wear hats, hoodies and beanies in the classroom.

“This change to the student dress regulation comes after receiving input from students and staff, and is in accordance with the districts policy JICA Student Dress,” said FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca.

Teachers will discuss expectations with students and describe the learning or safety conditions in which hats, hoodies and beanies would not be allowed in the classroom, he said.