Tusayan offers library services during and after renovations to Grand Canyon library
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On March 2, Grand Canyon announced its library renovation project has begun.
As those renovations take place and even after they are complete, the town of Tusayan is offering library services at the Tusayan Town Hall.
The interior renovation and expansion project is expected to continue through April 13.
Grand Canyon Community Library, which is funded by Coconino County, has served the needs of the Grand Canyon community for many years.
The library building, which is part of the National Historic Landmark, Grand Canyon Village, has been in use since the 1920s, when it was first used as a one-room schoolhouse.
Recently, the library signed an Intergovernmental Agreement with the town of Tusayan to provide library services such as rentals and a variety of community programs, which are expected to begin March 11.
“We are excited to announce that next week the town will begin hosting library services at Town Hall,” said Tusayan Town Manager Charlie Hendrix. “The park library staff will be here in our office during the construction of the park library.”
“Once construction is complete, our regular scheduled hours will be on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Hendrix said. “Every Friday there will be story time at 11 a.m.”
Meanwhile, the town’s library services website is up and running, and features links to a variety of helpful resources for all ages.
At the March 2 regular council meeting, Tusayan Mayor Clarinda Vail stated that the town’s library services will be available for all residents in the area, which is “good timing” as the community will be able to access resources during Grand Canyon Library’s renovation.
“I just want to be clear that anybody from the Grand Canyon, anybody from Valle (Grand Canyon Junction) anyone (in) Tusayan can use it,” Vail said. “It’s not just for Tusayan people, just the way the library in the park has been for all of us; our library services will be for everybody.”
For more information about Tusayan’s library services, call Tusayan Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.
To access Tusayan’s library services website, visit tusayan-az.gov/library-services.
More information about Grand Canyon Library is available at www.grandcanyoncommunitylibrary.org.
