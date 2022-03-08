Monoclonal antibody clinics close in Flagstaff, COVID numbers continue to drop

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Due to the lower number of daily COVID-19 cases as well as fewer requests for treatments, the Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) monoclonal antibody clinics at the Flagstaff and Cottonwood locations will be closing. The last treatments were administered by NAH March 4.



For patients who may need NAH recommends they call their primary care provider. Patients who may qualify for monoclonal antibody treatments can contact Vuori Health Services at (928) 224-2834 for information. Vuori Health, which is not affiliated with NAH, provides at-home infusions in northern Arizona.

NAH remains committed to providing the local community with high-quality health care. They have offered a variety of treatments to patients battling COVID-19, including access to monoclonal antibody clinics.

These clinics were opened with assistance from FEMA in response to the surge of the omicron variant that was prevalent in the United States.

“We hope our community will join us in celebrating the decline of COVID-19 cases, however, we continue to urge vaccination and vigilance to prevent future surges,” NAH said.

COVID numbers

COVID-19 positive cases continue to drop in Coconino County. There were a total of 184 new cases reported for the week ending Feb. 26, according to the latest dashboard data.

Across Flagstaff, mask requirements changed in response to the latest CDC guidance and metrics.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and several charter schools voted to remove or alter their mask mandates. Northern Arizona University also dropped their mask requirement.

During the March 1 Flagstaff City Council meeting, the council decided to update mask requirements in city facilities effective March 7. As the CDC currently lists Coconino County’s community level as “medium”, masks will no longer be required at city facilities.