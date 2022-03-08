Grand Canyon School Governing Board candidates to be interviewed, public input sought

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget has announced the scheduling of interviews for a Governing School Board Member open seat at Grand Canyon Unified School District.

An advisory committee will be assembled consisting of a district resident, district teacher, and two current board members to conduct interviews and advise Mango-Paget on the appointments.

The superintendent is also seeking public input regarding the appointments of the Governing Board Member open seat at Grand Canyon Unified School District.

Those interested in commenting can contact the superintendent with input at cmango-paget@coconino.az.gov.

Candidates seeking appointment are:

• Donald Christopher Burnette

• Anavon Harris

• Chalmer (Pete) Robert Shearer

• Jimelia Talasyousiea

The appointment should be announced on or prior to March 10 and will be valid through Dec. 31.