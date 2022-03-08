Grand Canyon lifts outdoor mask requirements
National Park Service updates mask requirements following new CDC guidance
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On March 3, outdoor mask zones in Grand Canyon National Park were removed.
The decision was made by Grand Canyon Superintendent Ed Keable after the National Park Service updated its masking guidance to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which helps communities decide what prevention steps to take.
Under the new guidance, masking requirements for each park will vary, based on local conditions, however masks are still required on all forms of enclosed public transportation.
At Grand Canyon, outdoor sandwich board signs have been removed from Grand Canyon Visitor Center Plaza to Mather Point and at Hopi Point. The remaining signs in the historic district, Desert View Watchtower area, all shuttle bus stops, and entrance stations were also removed.
Masks are still required within all federally-owned (government) buildings, within government vehicles and on all forms of public transportation (including Paul Revere operated shuttle buses).
“Widespread availability of vaccines, testing, advances and treatments and increasing levels of immunity in the population through the vaccines or previous infections have moved the COVID-19 pandemic into a new phase,” said Grand Canyon Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux. “While we can’t prevent all cases of COVID-19, we can limit the spread and protect those who are at most risk of severe illness.”
For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/grca/index.htm
