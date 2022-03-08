OFFERS
AZGFD issues 25,136 tags for 2022 pronghorn and elk hunts

A bull elk in northern Arizona. (Photo/AZGFD)

A bull elk in northern Arizona. (Photo/AZGFD)

Originally Published: March 8, 2022 1:18 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has released the draw results for 2022 pronghorn and elk hunts.

Customers must have an AZGFD portal account to view draw results and bonus points. Draw results no longer are made available through an automated phone system.

A free AZGFD portal account (dependent account features are available) can be created by visiting accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section.

For questions about creating a portal account, call the department at 602-942-3000 and press “7.”

By the numbers:

• 25,136: The total number of hunt permit-tags issued.

• 217,839: The total number of those who applied for hunts or bonus points.

• 176,822: The total number of applications submitted.

All hunt permit-tags are expected to be mailed by April 1.

