Obituary: Conrad Chavez

Conrad Chavez.

Originally Published: March 4, 2022 1:31 p.m.

Conrad Chavez was born in Cuba, New Mexico on April 28, 1943 and passed away in his home on February 25, 2022.

He moved to Williams in 1976 and worked as a sawyer until he retired in 1989.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years. Deborah Chavez and his children David E. Chavez, Darlene D. Chavez, Becky E. Pohl, Victoria Caspellano, Lesa Gerwick, Melissa Chavez Mills, Conrad Chavez Jr and Tracy Chavez Guin (deceased).

He was a wonderful grandfather to 19 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and many more who knew him as Papa.

He was an amazing husband and friend and a faithful Jehovah’s Witness. He loved to sing every chance he got and loved to sit and talk with you about the Bible. He believed in the Resurrection for all as brought up in the Bible at John: 5, Verses 28 & 29.

His memorial talk will be given by his closest friend Michael Koenig on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. If you would like to attend his online program, please call Mitch for instructions at (928) 310-4441.

