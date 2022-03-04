Missouri man sentenced in deaths of 4 family members in 2016 murders near Seligman

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man who killed four family members and burned their bodies was sentenced Feb. 25 to four life sentences without parole plus 115 years, Platte County authorities said.

Grayden Denham, 30, was convicted in December of shooting and killing his grandfather, his grandmother, his sister and her 3-month-old son at their home near Edgerton on Feb. 19, 2016.

He was arrested two days later when he was found walking naked near Seligman, Arizona, police said.

Firefighters found the bodies of Russell Denham, 82; Shirley Denham, 81; Heather Ager, 31; and her son, Mason Schiavoni, all of whom had been shot and set on fire, Platte County prosecutors said. A family dog was also killed and burned, authorities said.

Denham stole his grandparents’ car and drove to Arizona.

Witnesses testified during the trial about increased tension between Denham and his family before the murders. He was seen arguing with his grandfather the day before the killings and evidence also showed he was using methamphetamine, the Platte County Prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The jury convicted Denham of four counts of first degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, animal abuse, second degree arson, and stealing.