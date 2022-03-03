More snow headed to Williams the evening of Friday, March 4

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – More snow is on the way for northern Arizona Friday, March 4.

After a few days that felt like spring, snow has returned for Williams and parts of northern Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Bellemont has issued a winter weather advisory from noon March 4 to 5 a.m. Saturday, March 5.

Winds are already increasing in northern Arizona with gusts expected to reach as high as 40 mph Friday afternoon.

From 3 to 5 inches of snow are predicted for the Williams area Friday night through Saturday, and about 1 inch at Grand Canyon's South Rim. Parks and Flagstaff could get 3-7 inches.

Accumulations of snow and ice are expected on roadways. Spotty power outages could be possible. Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

The high for Friday is expected to reach 40 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 16 and 29 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

The low temperature Friday night will be around 17 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest be around 16 mph, and decreasing after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Following the storm, Saturday will have a chance of showers, with a high near 37 and breezy. The low will be 15, with a 90 percent chance of showers.

Snow showers could continue through Monday with the high reaching 40 by Tuesday.