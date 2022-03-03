Community calendar: week of March 2

Young Life's 16th annual Steak Dinner & Auction March 6

On March 6, Young Life presents its 16th annual Steak Dinner and Auction at Lost Canyon, 1450 South Perkinsville Road. Attendees will enjoy dinner along with a silent and live auction. Proceeds will help send students from Williams High School and Williams Elementary School to summer camp at Lost Canyon. The cost is $15 per adult and $8 for kids. Children 3 and under are free. A table with 8 seats costs $100. More information is available from Drew Tomajcyk at (804) 426-1976.

Learn more about world religions

Do you want to learn about world religions? Come join St. Johns Church book study. We are studying "The World's Religions" by Huston Smith. Book study is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 202 West Grant Street. Masks are required.

Young Life meetings

Young Life is hosting weekly meetings for high school age students on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. at Result's Fitness Center in Williams. A meeting for middle school students will begin meeting in March on Wednesdays from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. More information is available from Drew Tomajcyk at (804) 426-1976 or drewtomajcyk@gmail.com.

Steam train Saturdays

The Grand Canyon Railway will continue its “Steam Train Saturdays” in 2022 from April through September. The railway will by featuring several fully-restored vintage steam-powered locomotives and will arrive the first Saturday of the month from April through September, as well as select dates throughout the year.

Easter Craft Sale April 9

The second annual Easter Craft Sale will take place April 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams.

Financial Assistance available for Little League registration

T-Mobile is once again offering financial assistance to families this season through their T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant. Visit their website at: https://www.littleleague.org/call-up-grant-program/instructions. If you don't qualify but need assistance, email williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.