Around the Rim: week of March 2

Canyon Community Yoga returns

Grand Canyon Community Yoga resumed classes Feb. 28. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Cinema night at Grand Canyon Rec Center

On March 12, the Grand Canyon Recreation Center will host a movie night at 6 p.m. the movie is The King’s Man (rated R). The event is free, along with complimentary refreshments.

Grand Canyon Blood Drive March 18

A blood driver will be held at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center March 18 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Those interested should visit donors.vitalant.org (Code: grandcyn) to register.

Cliff Castle Casino Trip March 11

Grand Canyon Recreatin Center is offering a trip to Cliff Castle Casino March 11. The cost of the trip is $26.50 per person. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Flagstaff bowling and shopping trip March 15

Grand Canyon Recreatin Center is offering a trip to Flagstaff to bowl and shop March 15. The cost is $22.50 plus the cost of admission. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry seeks volunteers

Grand Canyon Food Pantry is in need of volunteers. The operation is open Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m., and Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m. The pantry also makes a delivery to Desert View on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. More information is available by emailing gcfoodpantryinc@gmail.com. or calling (207) 229-1228.

COVID-19 testing in Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Healthcare has partnered with Premier Lab Solutions to offer expanded COVID-19 testing in Flagstaff. The new mobile testing site is located at Elk’s Lodge #499 on N. San Francisco Street. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Members of the public may drive up without an appointment during testing times.

Community bike rides at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Recreation Center invites residents and visitors to a community bike ride every other Sunday at 2 p.m. Those interested should meet in the parking lot at the Rec Center. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Free at home COVID-19 testing

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four at home COVID-19 tests, according to Coconino County Health Department. These tests are free. Orders usually ship within 7-12 days. More information is available at covidtests.gov.



“Stress, Drugs and Alcohol” class March 23

On March 23 North Country Clinic will be presenting a community discussion on “Stress, Drugs and Alcohol” at noon in the SPR at Grand Canyon Recreation Center.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month between 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 605-472-5380, Access Code: 639046.



Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Call for local artists

Beginning in January, the Grand Canyon Recreation Center will be exhibiting local artwork. A section of the Community Rec. Center will be dedicated to this monthly exhibit. Artists must be able to display 6-10 pieces. For the month of February, multi-media artist Kait, will be displaying her work March 4-31. More information or to reserve a spot, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

NPS headquarters under construction

The NPS Headquarters building will be undergoing construction. Accrording to NPS, the project will be ongoing until June 2022.

CASA in Flagstaff seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings.

CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to lmckenney@williamsnews.com.