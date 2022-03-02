OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, March 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Seasonal shuttle bus changes begin March 1 at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park shuttle busses offer several routes throughout the park. (Photo/NPS)

Grand Canyon National Park shuttle busses offer several routes throughout the park. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: March 2, 2022 8:28 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. —Starting March 1, all three shuttle routes will resume for the season at Grand Canyon National Park.

This includes: the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) servicing the Grand Canyon Visitor Center east to Yaki Point, the Village Route (Blue Route) servicing primary visitor facilities, and the Hermits Rest Route (Red Route) providing service from the Village along the west rim to Hermits Rest.

All routes will start at 4:30 a.m.

The Kaibab Rim and Hermits Rest routes will run until one hour after sunset. The Village Route will run until 10 p.m.

Also beginning March 1, the Hikers’ Express Bus, which transports backpackers to the South Kaibab Trailhead. Buses will leave Bright Angel Lodge in the month of March beginning at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m. The Hikers’ Express Bus also stops at the Backcountry Information Center and Grand Canyon Visitor Center on its way to the South Kaibab Trailhead.

The Tusayan Route, providing service from Tusayan to the Grand Canyon Visitor Center, will not operate in the spring. It will resume service for Memorial Day weekend. The Tusayan route is currently scheduled to run May 28-September 9, 2022.

For more information on the shuttle bus system, including schedules, visit the park’s shuttle bus website.

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State