Seasonal shuttle bus changes begin March 1 at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. —Starting March 1, all three shuttle routes will resume for the season at Grand Canyon National Park.

This includes: the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route) servicing the Grand Canyon Visitor Center east to Yaki Point, the Village Route (Blue Route) servicing primary visitor facilities, and the Hermits Rest Route (Red Route) providing service from the Village along the west rim to Hermits Rest.

All routes will start at 4:30 a.m.

The Kaibab Rim and Hermits Rest routes will run until one hour after sunset. The Village Route will run until 10 p.m.

Also beginning March 1, the Hikers’ Express Bus, which transports backpackers to the South Kaibab Trailhead. Buses will leave Bright Angel Lodge in the month of March beginning at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m. The Hikers’ Express Bus also stops at the Backcountry Information Center and Grand Canyon Visitor Center on its way to the South Kaibab Trailhead.



The Tusayan Route, providing service from Tusayan to the Grand Canyon Visitor Center, will not operate in the spring. It will resume service for Memorial Day weekend. The Tusayan route is currently scheduled to run May 28-September 9, 2022.

For more information on the shuttle bus system, including schedules, visit the park’s shuttle bus website.

Information provided by NPS