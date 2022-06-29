OFFERS
Plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 40 at the West Flagstaff Bridge July 1
Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time

ADOT is replacing the Interstate 40 bridges over Business 40, which connects the interstate to Historic Route 66 in west Flagstaff. (Photo/ADOT)

ADOT is replacing the Interstate 40 bridges over Business 40, which connects the interstate to Historic Route 66 in west Flagstaff. (Photo/ADOT)

Originally Published: June 29, 2022 11:48 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF - Drivers in northern Arizona should plan for lane restrictions and travel delays on Interstate 40 while construction on the West Flagstaff Bridge replacement project (Exit 191) continues.

The following restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 1:

• East- and westbound I-40 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.

• A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The restrictions are needed as crews replace the West Flagstaff Bridge over Business 40, which connects the interstate to Historic Route 66 in west Flagstaff.

The project, which is about 3 miles west of the junction with Interstate 17, is anticipated to be completed by fall 2022. Learn more on the project web page: azdot.gov/I40WestFlagstaffBridge

