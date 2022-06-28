Williams Aquatic Center and Summer Rec serve up summertime fun

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As June turns into July, children of all ages are enjoying summertime activities, including swimming at the local pool.

After a two week delay, the Williams Aquatic Center is now open and welcomes all members of the public.

The pool opened June 11, after a damaged boiler was repaired.

“We were all excited and ready to go and the boiler broke, but it’s replaced now,” said Amy Mullikin, manager of Williams Aquatic Center.

Photo Gallery Williams youth visit Cureton Park

On opening day, the Aquatic Center sponsored a free swim day, with 118 people in attendance.

“It was really good,” Mullikin said. “This is now our second week open.”

This year, the pool is offering open swim during operating hours, however, there are no swim lessons this year.

“We don’t have enough staff here to be able to do (lessons),” Mullikin said.

Currently, the pool is utilizing life guards from Seligman part time.

Mullikin said the best way to support the pool is to visit and enjoy the facilities.

“We’re offering snacks this year as well,” she said.

Summer Rec

In addition to the Aquatic Center, Summer Rec is also underway in Williams.



“It’s been going really well,” said Williams Recreation Supervisor Sylvia Lopez.

Lopez said so far this summer the program has had between 50 and 86 kids each day.

Summer Rec takes place in June and July for children ages 6-13, Monday through Friday.

Throughout the summer, children enjoy basketball, tetherball, badminton, foursquare, use hula-hoops, jump ropes, play board games and planned outings and events. Participants also enjoy crafts and play games like bingo.

Every year children look forward to the annual Summer Rec talent show which takes place July 20 at the Shed in Williams.

The last day of Summer Rec is July 22.

More information about Summer Rec is available from the Williams Recreation Department at (928) 635-1496.

Williams Aquatic Center is open Monday –Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon-5 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

The cost is $1 for children 10 and under, $3 for students and seniors (55 and older), $4 for adults 18 and older, $10 for families and $15 for families with five or more.

The pool can be rented for birthday parties and other events.

Williams Aquatic Center is located at 320 W. Railroad Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 635-3005.