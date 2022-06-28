Williams Aquatic Center and Summer Rec serve up summertime fun
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As June turns into July, children of all ages are enjoying summertime activities, including swimming at the local pool.
After a two week delay, the Williams Aquatic Center is now open and welcomes all members of the public.
The pool opened June 11, after a damaged boiler was repaired.
“We were all excited and ready to go and the boiler broke, but it’s replaced now,” said Amy Mullikin, manager of Williams Aquatic Center.
Photo Gallery
Williams youth visit Cureton Park
On opening day, the Aquatic Center sponsored a free swim day, with 118 people in attendance.
“It was really good,” Mullikin said. “This is now our second week open.”
This year, the pool is offering open swim during operating hours, however, there are no swim lessons this year.
“We don’t have enough staff here to be able to do (lessons),” Mullikin said.
Currently, the pool is utilizing life guards from Seligman part time.
Mullikin said the best way to support the pool is to visit and enjoy the facilities.
“We’re offering snacks this year as well,” she said.
Summer Rec
In addition to the Aquatic Center, Summer Rec is also underway in Williams.
“It’s been going really well,” said Williams Recreation Supervisor Sylvia Lopez.
Lopez said so far this summer the program has had between 50 and 86 kids each day.
Summer Rec takes place in June and July for children ages 6-13, Monday through Friday.
Throughout the summer, children enjoy basketball, tetherball, badminton, foursquare, use hula-hoops, jump ropes, play board games and planned outings and events. Participants also enjoy crafts and play games like bingo.
Every year children look forward to the annual Summer Rec talent show which takes place July 20 at the Shed in Williams.
The last day of Summer Rec is July 22.
More information about Summer Rec is available from the Williams Recreation Department at (928) 635-1496.
Williams Aquatic Center is open Monday –Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon-5 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
The cost is $1 for children 10 and under, $3 for students and seniors (55 and older), $4 for adults 18 and older, $10 for families and $15 for families with five or more.
The pool can be rented for birthday parties and other events.
Williams Aquatic Center is located at 320 W. Railroad Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 635-3005.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Grand Canyon reports 118 gastrointestinal illness cases in park
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Grand Canyon warns of norovirus concerns for backcountry users and river trips
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Obituary: Frank Orozco
- Monkeypox probably has arrived in Arizona Here’s what to know about the virus:
- Fourth of July parade and fireworks still set for July 4 in Williams
- Obituary: Brown family
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: