Thu, June 30
NWS reminds people to avoid crossing flooding streams

Flash flooding is a concern during monsoon season. (Stock photo)

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 12:32 p.m.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water

The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters. People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream.

Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water. A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

