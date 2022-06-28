NWS reminds people to avoid crossing flooding streams
Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water
The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters. People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream.
Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water. A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Grand Canyon reports 118 gastrointestinal illness cases in park
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Grand Canyon warns of norovirus concerns for backcountry users and river trips
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Obituary: Frank Orozco
- Monkeypox probably has arrived in Arizona Here’s what to know about the virus:
- Fourth of July parade and fireworks still set for July 4 in Williams
- Obituary: Brown family
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: