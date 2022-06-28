I-40 lane restrictions at Seligman through July 1

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions on east- and westbound Interstate 40 at the East Seligman Bridges (Exit 123) near Seligman.

The following restrictions will occur around-the-clock weekdays through July 1.

East- and westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction near the East Seligman Bridges (Exit 123) between mileposts 122-125.

The speed will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone. No weekend restrictions or work is scheduled. The closures are needed for crews to construct the detour routes prior to the bridge deck replacement work beginning this summer.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment.

More information, visit azdot.gov/I40EastSeligman.

Information provided by ADOT