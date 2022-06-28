OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, June 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Forest closures lifted on Kaibab and Coconino Forests

Fire restrictions have been lifted along on Coconino and Kaibab national forests. (Photo/WGCN)

Fire restrictions have been lifted along on Coconino and Kaibab national forests. (Photo/WGCN)

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 12:46 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Kaibab and Coconino national forests have lifted all fire restrictions, including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain.

In Coconino National Forest, the Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash area closures will be lifted, and most of the forest will have no fire restrictions other than those which are in place permanently every year.

The increased moisture and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk of severe fire behavior.

Fire-related area closures will remain in effect around the perimeters of the Pipeline and Haywire fires but have been reduced in size. Another fire-related closure still in effect is that of the Fossil Creek area because of last year's Backbone Fire.

The decision to lift fire restrictions was made based on the amount of precipitation both received and forecasted across all three forest districts.

The public should remain vigilant while visiting the forest, regardless of restriction levels. Leaving your campfire unattended is illegal all year round. Campfires must be dead out – cold to the touch – before you walk away. Fireworks are always prohibited on National Forest lands.

A full list of fire restriction stages is available on the Coconino NF website.

More information about the Kaibab National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or by following @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter.

For information on all Arizona state and federal fire restrictions, including an interactive map, visit wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Information provided U.S. Forest Service

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State