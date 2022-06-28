Forest closures lifted on Kaibab and Coconino Forests

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Kaibab and Coconino national forests have lifted all fire restrictions, including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain.

In Coconino National Forest, the Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash area closures will be lifted, and most of the forest will have no fire restrictions other than those which are in place permanently every year.

The increased moisture and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk of severe fire behavior.

Fire-related area closures will remain in effect around the perimeters of the Pipeline and Haywire fires but have been reduced in size. Another fire-related closure still in effect is that of the Fossil Creek area because of last year's Backbone Fire.

The decision to lift fire restrictions was made based on the amount of precipitation both received and forecasted across all three forest districts.

The public should remain vigilant while visiting the forest, regardless of restriction levels. Leaving your campfire unattended is illegal all year round. Campfires must be dead out – cold to the touch – before you walk away. Fireworks are always prohibited on National Forest lands.

A full list of fire restriction stages is available on the Coconino NF website.

More information about the Kaibab National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or by following @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter.

For information on all Arizona state and federal fire restrictions, including an interactive map, visit wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Information provided U.S. Forest Service